|
|
Robert P. Creighton of Westchester, age 61. Beloved fiancee of Cheri Dring; loving brother of Timothy, Maureen (James) Downs and Colleen Creighton; cherished son of the late James R. and Catherine H. Creighton; dear nephew of Mary E. Holligan; proud uncle of Claire (Brenden) Gallagher and Nora (Daniel) Davis. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity that has meaning to you would be appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019