Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Robert Creighton
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.)
Westchester, IL
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak Rd (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.)
Westchester, IL
Service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Divine Providence Church
Robert P. Creighton


1958 - 2019
Robert P. Creighton Obituary
Robert P. Creighton of Westchester, age 61. Beloved fiancee of Cheri Dring; loving brother of Timothy, Maureen (James) Downs and Colleen Creighton; cherished son of the late James R. and Catherine H. Creighton; dear nephew of Mary E. Holligan; proud uncle of Claire (Brenden) Gallagher and Nora (Daniel) Davis. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral Monday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity that has meaning to you would be appreciated. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 6, 2019
