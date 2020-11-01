Robert P. Geudtner, 93, of Lake Forest, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 quietly at his home in Lake Forest.



He was born to parents Paul and Evelyn Geudtner on April 6, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois. He graduated from Senn High School and Iowa State with a degree in Architecture. He is a veteran of World War II. He was a life time member of the Chicago Yacht Club where he was an Old Guard. At the time of his death, the 3rd oldest member of the club.



He survived his wife, Virginia, the love of his life, who he married in 1956 and had two children. His daughter, Jennifer (Donald) Anderson and son, David (Diana) Geudtner. He has two grandchildren, Elizabeth Geudtner and Nicholas Geudtner. He is also survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Sandy Geudtner.



Bob was known for his wry sense of humor and impish grin. He loved traveling, sailing, reading and his beloved home, Beechwood in Michigan where he and Virginia would summer. He started his architectural career at a small firm, then going on to American Marietta and then opening his own firm. He and his brother grew the Lake Forest firm to include many associates and designed manufacturing buildings, hospitals, churches and homes. A life well lived.





