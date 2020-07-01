Robert P. Kasper, 85, beloved husband of the late Johanna; cherished brother of Edward, Rose Marie, and Barbara Jean; and loving uncle and great-uncle to many nieces and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents and 12 brothers and sisters.Visitation Thursday July 2, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Kolbus – John V. May Funeral Home 6857 W. Higgins Ave., Chicago, IL 60656. Funeral Service at 1 p.m. Interment to follow at All Saints Cemetery.