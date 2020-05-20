Robert P. Knight
1924 - 2020
Robert P. Knight, 95, still vital and fully engaged in life until the end, died suddenly on May 11, 2020. He was born in Evanston, Illinois on October 10, 1924, to Francis M. and Helen (nee Perkins) Knight. Robert graduated from Yale University, '45W, and worked his entire career at Marsh & McLennan Insurance Company. He was actively involved with a variety of charitable, religious, education, sailing, and music organizations, and was happiest when at sea, listening to chamber music, or telling animated stories. The love of his life was his wife of 69 years, Andrea S. Knight, who predeceased him in 2018. He is survived by his two loving daughters, Susan Knight (Lawrence Jones) and Margaret Kulkin (Brad Kulkin); and admiring grandchildren, Nicholas and Matthew Jones (Sarah Denny) and Abigail Kulkin (Greg Orlov). His beloved son, Robert P. Knight, Jr. died in 1984.

Memorial services are delayed due to the pandemic. Memorial contributions may be given to the Employee Emergency Assistance Fund of the Geneva Foundation of Presbyterian Homes - Lake Forest Place, or Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago Foundation. Info: Wenban Funeral Home, Lake Forest (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com



Published in Chicago Tribune from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
1 entry
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
