Robert P. Korby, 70, of Elgin. Passed away August 15, 2020. Beloved husband of Delores Korby, nee Rumachik. Cherished father of Katie (Joe William) Davis, Aimee Korby and Michael Korby. Loving son of Jean and the late Leonard Korby. Dear brother of James (Donna) Korby and Alene Korby. Fond uncle of Stephanie (Steve) Vaughn and Gina Korby. Great uncle of Samantha Vaughn. Longtime member of Saint John the Evangelist Parish, Streamwood. Devoted, lifelong fan of the Chicago White Sox. In football season, he supported the Green Bay Packers. Bob was blessed with a great sense of humor and a love of musical theater and Italian Beef sandwiches. He was a friend to many and will be missed by many more. A future Memorial Service will be scheduled when Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements by M. J. Suerth Funeral Home 773-631-1240.





