Robert P. Miller, M.D. age 71 of Wilmette. Longtime physician at Lutheran General Hospital and Lurie Children's Hospital. Beloved husband of Karen Miller nee Lee; loving father of Jennifer (Charles) Feeney, Kathryn (James) Weedon, Nancy (Joseph) Wyss and Steven (Alyssa) Miller; proud grandfather of 9. Visitation, Friday January 24, 2020 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Mass Saturday January 25, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Saints Faith Hope & Charity Church, 191 Linden Street Winnetka, IL 60093. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Lee, Miller, Weedon Endowed Scholarship at Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine are appreciated. Please make checks payable to Loyola University Chicago (specify "in memory of Robert Miller" in the memo section) and mail to Gift Processing, 820 N. Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60611 or give at //LUC.edu/give and indicate gift is for the Lee, Miller, Weedon Scholarship. Info: (847) 675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 23, 2020