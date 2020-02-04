|
Robert P. Mueller, 78, lifelong resident of Glenview, IL. Beloved husband of Sandra, nee Cerretti. Adored father of Melissa Mueller. Loving grandfather of Aiden and Ava. Dear brother-in-law of Tito Cerretti. Beloved companion of his granddog Leo. Loving friend of many. Memorial visitation 9 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Anti-Cruelty Society, 169 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral info 847-901-4012 or visit Bob's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020