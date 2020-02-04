Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
(847)901-4012
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
9:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
1104 Waukegan Rd
Glenview, IL 60025
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mueller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Mueller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Mueller Obituary
Robert P. Mueller, 78, lifelong resident of Glenview, IL. Beloved husband of Sandra, nee Cerretti. Adored father of Melissa Mueller. Loving grandfather of Aiden and Ava. Dear brother-in-law of Tito Cerretti. Beloved companion of his granddog Leo. Loving friend of many. Memorial visitation 9 AM, Thursday, February 6, 2020, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 1104 Waukegan Road, Glenview, until time of Memorial Service at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bob's name may be made to Anti-Cruelty Society, 169 W Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60654. Funeral info 847-901-4012 or visit Bob's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries