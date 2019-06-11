|
|
Robert P. Nellis. Cherished father of D.J., Sean & McKenzie. Beloved son of the late Robert & Celeste Nellis. Devoted companion of Shawn McAdams. Loving brother of Mariceleste (John) Ryan, Norene (James) Drogosz, Thomas (the late Mary Beth) Nellis, Genevieve (James) Patla, Moira (Christopher) Quiroga & the late John Nellis. Dear uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Friday 10:00 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church 10300 S. Lawler in Oak Lawn for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment private. Visitation Thursday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from June 11 to June 12, 2019