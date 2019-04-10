Home

Robert Prorok
Robert P. Prorok Sr., age 98, Proud U.S. Navy WWII Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Dusolina "Dee" (nee Mascitelli); loving father of Charles (Marcia Mueller), Robert (Graciela), Brian and Bruce (Kimberley Rojik); cherished grandpa of Rebecca, Elisa, Nicole, Sofia, Rachel and Elena; proud great-grandfather and uncle. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Honor Flight Chicago. www.honorflightchicago.org Visitation Thursday, from 9 A.M. until time of Funeral Service, 10 A.M. at Central Baptist Village, 4747 N. Canfield Ave., Norridge, IL. 60706. Interment Maryhill Cemetery, Niles, IL. For information www.nelsonfunerals.com or (847) 823-5122.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 10, 2019
