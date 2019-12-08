|
|
Robert P. "Bob" Schiller, age 81, former U.S. Army reservist, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1984, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1938 in Downers Grove.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019