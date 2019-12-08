Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence
1400 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Patrick's Residence
Robert P. Schiller


1938 - 2019
Robert P. Schiller Obituary
Robert P. "Bob" Schiller, age 81, former U.S. Army reservist, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1984, formerly of Downers Grove, IL, died Friday, December 6, 2019 at his home. He was born January 5, 1938 in Downers Grove.

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 8, 2019
