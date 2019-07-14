Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Haben Funeral Home & Crematory
8057 Niles Center Road
Skokie, IL 60077-2599
(847) 673-6111
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Lake Forest Place
1100 Pembridge Dr.
Lake Forest, IL
Robert Parker Coffin Obituary
Robert Parker Coffin died June 13, 2019. Born August 6, 1917, in Chicago, IL, to Irene Borden Parker and Charles Howells Coffin. Shared 74 years of a loving marriage with Elizabeth Magie Coffin. Preceded in death by his wife and son, Robert Parker Coffin Jr.; survived by daughter, Betsy Hofmeister (Dave); daughter-in-law, Joy Coffin; daughter, Barbara Coffin (Dan Engstrom); son, John (Chris); 11 grandchildren & 14 great-grandchildren. He was a well-known architect, talented builder, amateur historian, naturalist, conservationist, community leader, and committed family man. He lived his values. He served on the Long Grove school board, church council, as trustee on the first Long Grove village board, and as volunteer mayor for 22 years. Memorial gifts to St. Leonard's Ministries, c/o Erwin Mayer, Executive Director, 2100 W. Warren Blvd., Chicago, IL, 60612, or Long Grove Park District, 3849 Old McHenry Rd., Long Grove, IL, 60047, would be appreciated. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 27, at 4 p.m., at Lake Forest Place, 1100 Pembridge Dr., Lake Forest, IL. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 14, 2019
