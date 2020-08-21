Robert "Bob" Schwabach, a former staffer for the Chicago Tribune, died on August 9, 2020 from a stroke. He was 85.







He was born and bred in Chicago, which he once described as "a city of bad public schools and great museums and libraries, which is where education is actually to be gained." He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Chicago; graduate studies at State U. of New York in Cooperstown and the U. of Delaware. The graduate studies were in the history of science and technology and were arranged by the Smithsonian, which wanted him to be a curator at the Museum of History and Technology. So the studies centered on art and technology, which are closely related.







Around the third year of this, he said: "I decided to enter the real world --whatever that is -- and went down to the nearest newspaper, the Wilmington, Del., News-Journal, and told the city editor I wanted to be a reporter. On a whim, he didn't throw me out."







He spent three years there, won some prizes, hosted a radio talk show, and then moved on to a dozen more years with the Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News and Chicago Tribune. He was a feature writer in Philadelphia and a food and restaurant writer in Chicago. His first day at the Tribune the managing editor came over to him and said he needed a food writer and did he know anything about food. Schwabach said: "Well, I eat," and the editor said: "That's good enough for me."







One day back in Philadelphia he tried to figure out whether to get a Commodore, an Atari or an Apple for a Christmas present, and it was so confusing that he wrote an article about it. As Schwabach later recalled: "This became known as Bob's confused computer article and it went all over the Knight-Ridder newspaper chain and news service, which was desperate for more confusion." He continued to write a weekly syndicated column, carried most recently by the Arkansas Democrat Gazette and the Worcester, MA Telegram. The column began around 1980 and is one of the longest-running in the U.S.







We've skipped over some stuff. For two-and-a-half years he was the "Director of Technical Communications" for Argonne National Laboratory, a huge place built outside of Chicago on the estate of a skinless hot dog king. This was the country's first national lab and is still one of our largest. It's where the atom bomb was developed. Halfway through the project it was moved to Los Alamos, New Mexico, after one of the scientists remarked: "You know, if we have an accident, we're right outside Chicago." What Schwabach did was answer questions like "Whaddaya got?" And he would say: "We got biodegradable plastics, synthetic chlorophyll, superconductors, maglev trains, nuclear reactors that never need to be cleaned or refueled; we got diamond coatings, silent submarine engines and x-ray movies of chemical reactions. Whaddaya want?"







When Schwabach was younger he excavated a Carthaginian city in Morocco, rode a camel caravan across the Sahara to Timbuktu and dove for sunken Roman warships in the harbor of Tangiers. He designed telephone switching systems for AT&T, studied architecture with Mies Van Der Rohe and worked in a metallurgy lab on titanium alloys. More recently, he's written two books on using the computer to analyze the stock market: "The Dow Jones Guide to Investment Software" and the "Business Week Guide to Global Investing."







He is survived by his wife Joy Schwabach, his son Aaron Schwabach, his daughter Karen Schwabach and his son Jonathan Schwabach.





