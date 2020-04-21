|
Robert "Bob" Pekich, age 84 of Darien, Illinois. U.S. Marine Corp Korean War Veteran. Cherished son of the late Anthony and Mary nee Sladow. Beloved husband of Marie nee Castrogiovanni. Loving father of Anthony (Laurie), Laura (Glenn), Robert, Dawn (Jim) Zitzka, Lynn (Scott) McCracken. Dearest Grandpa of 10 and Great Grandpa of 3. Fond brother of Nancy Christides. Uncle of 10 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020