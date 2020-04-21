Home

POWERED BY

Services
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pekich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Pekich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Pekich Obituary
Robert "Bob" Pekich, age 84 of Darien, Illinois. U.S. Marine Corp Korean War Veteran. Cherished son of the late Anthony and Mary nee Sladow. Beloved husband of Marie nee Castrogiovanni. Loving father of Anthony (Laurie), Laura (Glenn), Robert, Dawn (Jim) Zitzka, Lynn (Scott) McCracken. Dearest Grandpa of 10 and Great Grandpa of 3. Fond brother of Nancy Christides. Uncle of 10 nieces and nephews. Funeral Services and interment are private. Arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home, 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Modell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -