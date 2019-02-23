|
Robert "Bob" Peterson, age 79; beloved husband of Lynn Peterson, nee Morrow; loving father of Joyce Peterson and Kathleen (Michael) Howe; cherished grandfather of Meagan and Stephen Howe. Bob was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, retired Vice President of Merchandising Management in the furniture division of United Supply Company. As an avid golfer, he developed many good golfing buddies in the Chicago area and in Marco Island, Florida. Visitation, Sunday February 24th, 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service 6:00 PM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL. Interment Private. Memorials to, St. Thomas Hospice would be appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2019