Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Peterson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Bob" Peterson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert "Bob" Peterson Obituary
Robert "Bob" Peterson, age 79; beloved husband of Lynn Peterson, nee Morrow; loving father of Joyce Peterson and Kathleen (Michael) Howe; cherished grandfather of Meagan and Stephen Howe. Bob was a proud U.S. Army Veteran, retired Vice President of Merchandising Management in the furniture division of United Supply Company. As an avid golfer, he developed many good golfing buddies in the Chicago area and in Marco Island, Florida. Visitation, Sunday February 24th, 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service 6:00 PM at Notre Dame Church, 64 Norfolk Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL. Interment Private. Memorials to, St. Thomas Hospice would be appreciated. 630-323-0275 or www.sullivanfuneralhomehinsdale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.