Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
725 75th St
Darien, IL
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Lord of Life Lutheran Church
725 75th St
Darien, IL
Robert Petranek Obituary
Robert "Bob" A. Petranek, age 74; beloved husband of Carrie; devoted father of Robert (Jill), Scott (Lisa), and Mark (Michele) Petranek; loving grandfather of Joshua, Ryan, Owen, and Carson; fond brother of Stephen (Sue) Petranek and Gail Anderson; also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bob proudly retired from General Motors, Electro-motive Division after nearly 40 years of steadfast service. He enjoyed an active retirement and will be sorely missed.

Visitation Wednesday from 3-8 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien. Lying in State on Thursday from 9-10 A.M. at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 725 75th St, Darien, until time of service at 10 A.M. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to The are appreciated. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019
