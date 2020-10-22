1/1
Robert R. Benkowsky Jr.
1956 - 2020
Former Illinois resident Robert R. Benkowsky Jr., 63, passed away on October 15, 2020, in Phoenix, AZ. Robert or 'Bob' was born on December 24, 1956 in Chicago, IL to Robert and Valerie (Surak) Benkowsky. Robert married Kathleen A. Noruk in 1976. They raised three sons, Robert G., Andrew, and Daniel. Bob moved to Arizona in 2010 with his sons, after Kathleen passed away.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield Rd. in Goodyear, AZ at 6:00PM. Funeral services will be held at 9:30AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at the same location.

Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/robert-r-benkowsky-jr/


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Chapel
OCT
30
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Thompson Funeral Chapel
October 21, 2020
I will always remember you and you will be missed and remain 1in our hearts
Connie Pfursich
