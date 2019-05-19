Robert Raymond Boyle, Ph.D., retired educator, of Evanston, passed away May 12, 2019, after a short illness. A native of Mason City, IA, Bob graduated from Arthur Hill High School in Saginaw, MI, earned degrees from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, and his Doctorate in Theater Arts from New York University. Dr. Boyle taught literature and drama at New Trier High School from 1956-1988. In his retirement, he worked at the Newberry Library and also at Northwestern University's School of Education. Beloved spouse and partner of seventeen years to Lawrence "Mac" McCormick Detmer, step-father of Stuart and Allison, brother of Patricia Boyle Savage of Bay City, MI. Uncle and friend of many. Son of the late Michael Raymond Boyle and Ella Ann Boyle (nee Scharlau). Memorial service Friday, May 31, 4pm, at Three Crowns Park, 2323 McDaniel, Evanston, 60201. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Church of the Ascension Organ Fund or to the Three Crowns Park Foundation. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary