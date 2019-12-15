|
|
Robert R. Crapia retired C.P.D., formerly of Chicago. Beloved husband of Mary. Loving father of Gina (Wally) Krueger, Debbie Pokol and Robert (Josette) Crapia. Devoted grandfather of Stephanie Buivis, Joey (Joanna) Pokol, Ashley (Emmeran) Weiss, Erica Kirinovic, Nicholas Pokol, Anthony Crapia, Samantha Krueger and Dominic Crapia. Cherished son of the late James and Lodell. Dear brother of 5. Memorial visitation Tuesday 3pm until time of service 7pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERIVCES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. Member of F.O.P. and St. Jude Society. In lieu of flowers donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Association appreciated.708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019