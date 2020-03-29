|
|
Robert R. Forbear, age 77, of Loganville, Georgia passed away on March 18, 2020.
He was born February 17, 1943 and raised in Chicago, IL. He raised his family in Indiana, lived in California for 20 years and retired in Georgia to be near his granddaughters. He graduated from Steinmetz High School on the Northwest side of Chicago with the class of 1961. A lifelong salesman, he retired from Bearr Safety & Compliance, of which he was the owner. He was preceded in death by his parents Lowell Albert and Frances Elnora. He is survived by his children, Lowell Forbear and Michelle Smith (Jim); granddaughters, Rayann and Leah Smith; siblings, Richard (Carole), Andrea Gull (John) and Cathy White; the mother of his children, Patricia Carsella; former spouse, Caroline Forbear; nieces and nephews, Vito, Tony, Dominic, Christian, Nicole, Joshua, and Sara.
Bob was larger than life; he made a friend of anyone he met and brought smiles and laughs to all who were lucky enough to know him. He will be missed by many. A small family memorial service will take place at a later date. Final resting place will be Fairview Memorial in Chicago, IL.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020