1/
Robert R. Haavig
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Haavig, age 87, late of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Robert Jr. (Janet) Haavig, Christi (Jack) Carey, and the late Steven Haavig. Proud grandfather of John (Erica), Joshua, Aimee, Caitlin (Travis), and the late Robert III and John III (Jenifer). Great Grandfather of Caydin, John IV, Wyatt, Madison, Logan, Aubrey and Ryan. Caring brother of Lillian and William (Carol), and the late Dorothy (Mario), the late Thomas (Marge), and the late Edward (Patricia). Visitation Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Private interment in Beverly Cemetery.

*Due to the global health pandemic (COVID-19) and in accordance with public health mandates; Face coverings are mandatory for entry into the Funeral Home. Gathering size will be limited to less than (25) attendees in the funeral facilities at any given time. For information 708-532-1635 or www.vandenbergfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Vandenberg Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Vandenberg Funeral Home
17248 South Harlem Avenue
Tinley Park, IL 60477
(708) 532-1635
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved