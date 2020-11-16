Robert R. Haavig, age 87, late of Orland Park, IL. Beloved husband of the late Irene. Loving father of Robert Jr. (Janet) Haavig, Christi (Jack) Carey, and the late Steven Haavig. Proud grandfather of John (Erica), Joshua, Aimee, Caitlin (Travis), and the late Robert III and John III (Jenifer). Great Grandfather of Caydin, John IV, Wyatt, Madison, Logan, Aubrey and Ryan. Caring brother of Lillian and William (Carol), and the late Dorothy (Mario), the late Thomas (Marge), and the late Edward (Patricia). Visitation Tuesday November 17, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Vandenberg Funeral Home 17248 S. Harlem Ave, Tinley Park, IL. Private interment in Beverly Cemetery.
