Services
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 736-3833
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
6150 North Cicero Avenue
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of All Saints Basilica
6280 N Sauganash Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Robert R. Johnson Obituary
Robert R. Johnson, 68, of Chicago. Beloved father of Gabrielle (Andrew) Childress, Robert B., Hayley Rose, Jack and Mia Johnson. Adored brother of Linda (Robert) Torrence, Russell "Billy" Johnson, David Johnson, the late Nancy Ricciardi, Bonnie (Louis) Hersh, and Susan Behrens. Uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Bob was a dedicated father, an avid golfer, and loved the "Horses". He was the co-owner of Pallet Services Inc. in Bensenville, IL for 41 years. Bob proudly served in the US Army and on the Chicago Fire Department for 31 years. His charm and personality will truly be missed by all who knew him. Visitation Thursday, December 5, 3 PM to 8 PM, Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N Cicero Avenue, Chicago. Friends and family to meet at Queen of All Saints Basilica, 6280 N Sauganash Ave, Chicago, IL 60646, for a Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment private All Saints Cemetery. Funeral Info 773-736-3833 or visit www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 4, 2019
