Robert R. LeClercq, Jr., 82, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019 at Evanston Hospital. He was born August 15, 1936 in New Haven, CT, was formerly of Highland Park and has lived in Lake Forest for the past 27 years. He was a graduate of Lake Forest College, served in the US Navy and has been an investment broker for many years. Surviving is his wife of 57 years, Susan LeClercq; 3 children, Robert (Lisa) LeClercq, Debbie (Steve) Flanigan and David (Terri) LeClercq; 8 grandchildren, Emily, James, Grant, Chris, Paige, Maddie, Matthew and Julia and a brother, George M. LeClercq. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Barbara and Tudie. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Road, Lake Forest, IL. Interment will be at Northshore Garden of Memories in North Chicago. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Aid for Women, 8 S. Michigan Ave. Chicago, IL 60603 or www.aidforwomen.org. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 24, 2019