Robert R. Lenzi, age 90, at rest May 26, 2019. U. S. Air Force Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of Joyce A. Lenzi (nee: Tintera) for 61 years. Loving father of Timothy Lenzi, Elizabeth Sanford and the late Robert A. Lenzi. Devoted grandfather of Robert and Katherine Sanford and Anthony and Michael Lenzi. Visitation Thursday May 30th from 3:00 to 8:00 pm at Adolf Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Ltd. 7000 S. Madison Street, Willowbrook. Private family service and interment on Friday. In lieu of flowers, memorials to (www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org) or () would be appreciated. Information: 630-325-2300 or adolfservices.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 29, 2019