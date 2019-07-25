Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Robert Nauheimer
View Funeral Home Obituary
Lying in State
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Rd
La Grange, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
124 N. Spring Rd
La Grange, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Nauheimer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Nauheimer


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Nauheimer Obituary
Robert R. Nauheimer of La Grange, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dolores, nee Ovnik; loving father of Amy (Barry) Brandt; proud grandfather of Chloe and Tyler; dear brother of the late Anna (late Vince) Kizelevicus, Dorothy (late Jay) Gutschick, Rose (late Harold) Beilke, John (late Fran) Nauheimer and Francis (late Rose) Nauheimer. Lying-in-State on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Rd., La Grange from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations payable to Illinois Dugout Club, Illinois Baseball, c/o Dan Hartleb, 1700 S. 4th St., Champaign, IL 61820 (include Robert's name on the memo line). For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Download Now