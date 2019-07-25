|
Robert R. Nauheimer of La Grange, age 92. Beloved husband of the late Dolores, nee Ovnik; loving father of Amy (Barry) Brandt; proud grandfather of Chloe and Tyler; dear brother of the late Anna (late Vince) Kizelevicus, Dorothy (late Jay) Gutschick, Rose (late Harold) Beilke, John (late Fran) Nauheimer and Francis (late Rose) Nauheimer. Lying-in-State on Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Rd., La Grange from 9:30 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 11:00 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations payable to Illinois Dugout Club, Illinois Baseball, c/o Dan Hartleb, 1700 S. 4th St., Champaign, IL 61820 (include Robert's name on the memo line). For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 25, 2019