Robert R. Purcell, age 83, beloved husband of 57 years of Mary Jo (nee Popjoy); loving father of Margaret (Joseph) Leddin and Patricia Kelly; cherished Papa of Emmett and Robert J. Leddin and Thomas, Caitlin and Jack Kelly; caring son of the late Robert E. and Edith Purcell; dearest brother of Gail Purcell, Lynne (the late Albert) Gehrke and the late Joan (William) Wiley; dear brother-in-law of Lois (the late Edward) Janotta and James (Ryoko) Popjoy; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Due to recent health risks and CDC recommendations, funeral services will be held privately. Please visit www.lawnfh.com to sign the register book and offer condolence messages.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2020