Robert Ralph Shaw, 89, of Richmond, IL; formerly of Athens OH, Lake Geneva, IL, and Florida; passed away peacefully at home October 20, 2020.
The founder of Vehicle Improvement Products (V.I.P.), Bob manufactured steering wheels for luxury automobiles and freightliner trucks.
He was a well-loved and much-respected collector of classic cars, a member of the Rolls Royce Club of Chicago, and a founding member of the Streeterville Scramblers - That Chicagoland Motorcycle Club. His Bugatti sits in the Schlumpf Collection at the Cité de l'Automobile in Mulhouse, France.
Beloved husband of almost 25 years to Roberta "Bobbi" Jane Kirkpatrick Shaw (nee Lichtenberger), former spouse of the late Dottie Shaw.
Dear father of Jay, Robert, and the late Gregory Shaw; grandfather of Cameron Choo and Austin, Lilly, and Landon Shaw.
Beloved step-father of Kim Kirkpatrick, Randi Mikrut, and Kristine Myerson Vollmer. Step-grandfather of Tatum Kirkpatrick, Ryan Mikrut Faurie, Riely and Reese Mikrut, and Kirk, Kyle, Kory, Kase, and Kent Myerson. Great-grandfather of Raedyn Faurie, Kory Lee, Jr and Knox Myerson, and Kylee and Kayden Myerson.
Close friends and family will gather on August 15, 2021, to celebrate what would have been Bob's 90th birthday.
