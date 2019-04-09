Home

Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home
10415 S. Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL
Robert R. Straits Obituary
Robert R. Straits, age 94, Veteran WWII, US Navy, of Oak Lawn. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary Alyce, nee Peter for 63 years. Dear father of Julia, Thomas, James (Susan), Mary (the late James) Murphy and Carolyn (John) Pope. Loving grandfather of 13 and great grandfather of 5. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by many cousins and dear friends. Member of Worth Township Artist Group for many years. Memorial Visitation Thursday 11:00 a.m. at Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave until time of service 12:00 noon. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers memorials to , appreciated. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2019
