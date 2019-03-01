|
Robert R. "Bob" Tofilski; Beloved Husband of Mary, nee Hogan; Dear Brother of the late Carol Barnhart and the late Nancy Keller. Son of the late Roman and Barb; Loving Son In Law of Barney and Kay Hogan; Cherished Brother In Law of Bob (Danni) Hogan, Terry Hogan, Rose (Don) Smith and Bill (Peg) Hogan; Loving and wacky Uncle, Cousin and Friend to many. Bob was a long time Assistant Principal at Chicago Vocational High School. Gratitude and thanks to the staff and residents at Mercy Circle. Visitation Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at 12:00 p.m.at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave, Chicago, IL 60620. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers, donations to Mercy Circle in honor of Bob would be appreciated, 3659 W. 99th St., Chicago, IL 60655. Arrangements entrusted to Curley Funeral Home; For Funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 1, 2019