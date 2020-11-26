1/1
Robert Ross Mauk
Robert Ross Mauk, 89, resident of Northbrook for 59 years, passed away November 19, 2020. Beloved husband of Sandra Mauk nee Seifert; loving father of Kenneth Lee (Libby) Mauk and the late Gregory Ross Mauk; cherished grandfather of Andrew and Morgan Mauk; dear brother of Betty (Bob) Williams and Linda Gray; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Mr. Mauk was born in Washington College, TN and he received his Bachelor and Masters Degrees from the University of Tennessee where he was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho Fraternity. He then served in the US Army and was stationed in Panama for 2 years. After his service in the Army, he worked for Kraft Foods for 38 years. Bob was a longtime member of Village Presbyterian Church of Northbrook where he was the head usher for 50 years. He was a leader of Boy Scout Troop 67 for over 30 years. He was the recipient of the Scouting Silver Beaver Award. He was also a longtime member of the North Shore Senior Center. He has lived at Covenant Living of Northbrook for the past 3 years. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Endowment Fund of Village Presbyterian Church, 1300 Shermer Road, Northbrook, IL 60062 or Boy Scout Troop 67, c/o Village Presbyterian Church.



Published in PL-North on Nov. 26, 2020.
