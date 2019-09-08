|
Robert A. Rybicki, age 80. Beloved husband of Lauretta (nee Rausa). Devoted father of Jennifer Klonowski, Amy Rybicki, Brad (Lisa) and Robb (Michelle). Loving grandfather of Jake, Evan, Alex and Delaney. Many years of service with Central States. Visitation Sunday, Sept. 8th, 4-8 PM at the Palos Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Monday, Sept. 9th, 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 8, 2019