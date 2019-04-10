Robert S. Burrows of Rolling Meadows, IL, passed away on Monday. Born in 1958 in Chicago, Bob had a sharp, clever, and self-deprecating sense of humor. He was an avid reader of this paper and when he was young, often joined his father, a longtime Chicago Tribune delivery truck driver, on his paper routes. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of sports statistics from the pre-Internet era and was a fervent White Sox fan. He loved movies, books, and collecting. Bob was the keeper of so many family memories and stories.He was the devoted son of the late Robert and Alice Burrows (nee Dieball); fond brother of the late Michael (Roberta); beloved uncle of Vanessa and Cassie; proud great-uncle of Sienna; loving nephew and cousin. He was a dedicated employee of Arrow Road Construction. Visitation will be 4-8pm Friday at Meadows Funeral Home, 3615 Kirchoff Road, Rolling Meadows. Mass will be Saturday at 11:30am at St. Colette Church, 3900 Meadow Drive. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary