Robert S. "Bob" DuCharme, age 90, U.S. Army veteran 1947-1949, a resident of Aurora, IL since 1992, formerly of Naperville and West Chicago, IL, passed away on October 22 2019. He was born on December 26, 1928 in Stevens Point, WI.
Bob was the founder of Designed Stairs in Sandwich, IL.
In 1953, Bob met and married his first wife, Irene Roche, with whom he had five daughters. Later in life, Bob met the second love of his life, Nancy Gingrich, while dancing at the Willowbrook Ballroom. It was love at first dance. For the next 27 years, Bob and Nancy danced together and traveled to ballroom dancing events throughout the country. They became highly respected ballroom dancers among their peers.
Bob is survived by his wife of 27 years, Nancy DuCharme (nee Gingrich), and his five daughters, Patricia DuCharme, Kerry (Tim) Schroeder, Roberta (John) Ressler, Nancy DuCharme, and Michelle DuCharme (Tim) Sury; seven grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Wilfred and Alice DuCharme (nee LaSalle), his first wife, Irene DuCharme (nee Roche), three sisters, Sister Andrée DuCharme, OSF (Lorraine DuCharme), Dorothy Lewis and Mary Christophersen.
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For service times and a complete obituary, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213 for more information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 25, 2019