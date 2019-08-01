|
|
"Robert Gleason Life Long Westmont Illinois Resident" Robert Gleason died Saturday afternoon July 27th in Indianapolis with his two sons by his side. Mr. Gleason spent his career spanning over 32 years at Western Electric/Lucent Technologies in plant Management. He followed in his father Harold's footsteps who worked for the same company for over 40 years. Robert as a young man entered the Navy in February 1952 and quickly learned that serving others was a large part of Robert's life. As a lifelong resident of Westmont, Robert served as a Water Department volunteer, became a Village Trustee, served as a school board member for District 201. Robert was also instrumental in the referendum that provided the funding for Westmont getting a High School in 1974. He also worked for the Village of Westmont in the building and planning department. Robert and his wife Arlene were active members in the Holy Trinity Parish with the RCIA program for over 10 years. Robert, also was a 4th degree knight. They both were actively involved in the Westmont community together spanning over 55 years of service to their beloved town. He was preceded in death by his Father Harold, his mother Marjorie and his wife Arlene. He is survived by his two sons, Kevin and Mark; his daughter in law Sharon, three grand-children Ryan (Elena), Lauren (Andrew) and Meghan and four great grand-children, Graham, Lucas, Otto and Emory. Visitation will be from 5 to 9pm Friday at Toon Funeral Home, 109 North Cass Avenue, Westmont IL. Knights of Columbus Service 7:30 pm. Funeral Service will be held Saturday morning at 9:30 am at Holy Trinity Church. For additional information www.toonfuneralhome.com OR 630-968-0408.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 1, 2019