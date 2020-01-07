Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
2:30 PM
Robert S. Goldie, 87, beloved husband of the late Marsha; loving father of Marla (Robert) Parilla, Ellyn Hanson and Marc (Linda) Goldie; proud grandpa and Zadie of Jennifer (Tom) Habelwitz, Melissa (Salvatore) Loggia, Bobby Hanson, Ashley Goldie (Carlos Cabrera) and AJ (Stephanie) Goldie; adoring great-grandpa of Cole and Lynn; dear brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many.

Chapel service Wednesday 2:30 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , or Lee Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, www.leemanor.com. For information and condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 7, 2020
