Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462

Funeral
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
8:45 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462

Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
9:30 AM
St. Michael Church
Resources
Robert S. Lundin Obituary
Age 74. Beloved husband of 50 years of Jane (nee Parks). Devoted father of Kimberly (Jeff) Ptak, and Michelle (Jim) Marquardt. Proud Papa of Kelly, Jake, Sean, Brennan, Emma, and Caroline. Loving brother of Judy (Cindy). Devoted son of the late Robert and Patricia Lundin. Dear son-in-law of Dorothy Parks. Adored brother-in-law of Barb (Rick) Magruder, Fred (Lexi) Parks, and Linda (Ed) Moore. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Longtime friend of many. Longtime high school guidance counselor at Evergreen Park High School and District 230 of the southwest suburbs. Visitation Thursday 3-9 p.m. Funeral Friday 8:45 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to St. Michael Church, Mass 9:30 a.m. Entombment Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 would be appreciated. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 26, 2020
