|
|
Robert S. McVeigh, age 91. Loving husband of Mary Ellen McVeigh (nee Casey). Beloved father of Ellen Manning (deceased), Cathleen McVeigh-Cushing, Margaret Buckstaff, and Mary Frances Rowe. Admired father-in-law of Thomas Manning, Brian Cushing, Peter Buckstaff, and John Rowe. Doting grandfather of Casey Buckstaff, Robert Buckstaff (Annie Prichard), Peter Buckstaff, Ellen Cushing, James Cushing, Caitlin Rowe, Margaret Rowe, and Jack Rowe. Fond brother of James McVeigh, and the late Peggy Masi, Jack McVeigh, William McVeigh, and Anna Maude Reek. Visitation at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago, Thursday, June 20th, at 4 PM to 8 PM. Funeral services from Smith-Corcoran on Friday, June 21st, 9:30 AM, to Queen of All Saints Basilica for Mass at 10:00 AM Private interment with immediate family at St. Peter Catholic Cemetery in East Troy, WI, on Saturday, June 22nd. Info 773-736-3833 or Visit Robert's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019