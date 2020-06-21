ROBERT S. MOLARO, 69, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife & children on June 15, 2020. Bob was born in Chicago on June 29, 1950 to the late Angelina (nee Spizzirri) & the late Samuel Molaro. A lifelong Chicago resident, Bob graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep in 1968, Loyola University in 1972 & then John Marshall Law School in 1976. He began his career with the City of Chicago Corporation Counsel. Bob then started his own law practice which he continued until the present day. In 1984, Bob became the 12th Ward Democratic Committeeman which was the start of a political career that spanned three decades beginning with service in the Illinois State Senate from 1993-2003 & the Illinois House of Representatives from 2003-2008. Bob served as the Democratic Spokesman of various committees. As an accomplished orator, Bob debated proposals in Springfield with the passion brought by those who believe in the issues they sponsor. Bob championed animal protection issues & was a leading advocate for Illinois horse racing & gaming expansion. Bob retired from politics in 2008 but was never too far as he became a lobbyist. Bob had a remarkable passion for life & had the ability to see an issue from a purely logical perspective & offered advice that was rarely not taken. He was a caring & compassionate friend to many. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family & his 11 grandchildren. Bob was the cherished husband of Barbara (nee Teska); loyal father of Samuel, Robyn (Timothy King), Miranda (Daniel Diaz), Michael (Jane Middleton) & Alexandra (Daniel Stell); fun-loving "Pops" of Rocco, Luciana, Francesca, Enzo, Daniel, Angelina, Evelyn, Felix, Jethro, Contessa & Isabella; dear brother of the late Peter (late Michelle) Molaro; fond brother-in-law of Nancy (Charles) Lunon; uncle of Nicholas (Rachel) Lunon. Please leave a memory for the family on Bob's tribute wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather to hear them in person at this time. A Service of Remembrance will be held later. The Molaro Family appreciates memorial donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Research Program at the University of Chicago in Bob's name. Contact info available on the funeral home's website. Arrangements entrusted to Zarzycki Manor Chapels, Ltd., 8999 Archer Avenue, Willow Springs. www.ZarzyckiManorChapels.com or (708) 839.8999.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.