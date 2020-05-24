Robert S. Nellis of Northbrook, passed away peacefully May 19, 2020 at the age of 87. Bob was a man of integrity, a generous soul and loved life to its fullest. He was the devoted husband of his childhood sweetheart, the late Pamela Bolton Nellis.
Bob was born during the Depression in Louisana, MO and was raised in Wilmette, IL. He graduated from New Trier High School and Miami University of Ohio. Bob was an accomplished high school and college wrestler, qualifying for the US Olympic Wrestling Team. In his later years he was proud to return to his high school wrestling weight. He proudly served his country during the Korean war.
Bob and Pam raised their family in Northbrook, where Bob coached hockey teams and served his community in numerous ways. He was a successful commodities broker for The Nellis Feed Company, working with his father Joe Nellis, his partner Dennis Nash, his son Chris Nellis and daughter Jenny Powell.
In the 1970s Bob and Pam fell in love with St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and for many years created a lifetime of memories at their home "Rainbow Plantation", cared for lovingly by Betty and Harley Smith. Bob loved snorkeling with the sea turtles at Maho Bay, dining at the Lime Inn, La Tapas, Morgan's Mango, and The Fishtrap, and enjoying a Painkiller at the Beach Bar. He and Pam were generous supporters of the St. John Animal Care Center and other local charities.
Bob loved watching all sports on TV, especially the Chicago Cubs, proudly displaying his W flag after every win. He treasured watching his Cubbies win the 2016 World Series. Bob was a champion Scrabble player, Words with Friends player on his Ipad, an avid mystery and intrigue reader, a lover of nature, captivating storyteller, and most agree that he was one of nicest men you will have ever known.
He was preceded in death by his parents, the late Alma and Joseph Nellis, his wife Pam, and his sister Bette. He is survived by his children Rom (Jen) Nellis, Wendy (Scott) McPeek, Christopher (Jill) Nellis, Tammy (John) Bonsor and Jenny (Bill) Powell. Bob was the cherished grandfather of Merysa (Tim) Hensley, Jake (Allison Hyde) Nellis, Paul (fiance Jackson) Nellis; Cortney (Andy) Norton, Chelsea McPeek; Joe (Jess) Nellis, Jack and Jane Nellis; Allie (Troy) Namath, Peter (Ashley) Wright, Kristen (Matt) Weitz, Ian Bonsor, and Kelly (Michael) Swan; and Paige, Nina and Sam Powell. Dear great grandfather of Nyla, Calla and Siana Hensley, Leona Nellis, and Johan, Carter and Liam Norton. He will be dearly missed by his sister Terry (Bob) Foster and their family, and his loving friend Patti Penn.
In keeping with current requirements, visitation and funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider a donation in Bob's memory to the St. John Animal Care Center (https:www.stjohnanimalcarecenter.com/donate/) or The Chicago Botanic Gardens (chicagobotanic.org).
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 24 to May 28, 2020.