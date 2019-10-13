|
|
Robert S. Seeler, 84, of Sugar Grove, passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at Delnor Community Hospital. He was born June 19, 1935 in Chicago, IL the son of the late Ferd and Helen Seeler.
Visitation will be held Saturday 1-4 p.m. October 19, 2019 at The Healy Chapel, 370 Division Dr., Sugar Grove, IL 60554. Interment and Memorial Services will be held at a later date. For further information please call (630) 466-1330 or visit our website at www.healychapel.com to sign the online guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 13, 2019