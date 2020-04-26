Home

Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
(708) 798-5300
Robert Spallina
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert S. Spallina Sr.


1933 - 2020
Robert S. Spallina Sr. Obituary
Robert S. Spallina, Sr., April 6, 2020, Age 86. Late of Orland Park, formerly of Homewood. Beloved husband of Josephine Spallina nee Lenti. Dear father of Susan (Nick Treantafeles) Spallina, Marc Spallina and the late Robert Spallina, Jr. Preceded in death by his siblings, Joseph Spallina, Jr., Sylvia Bondi and Marilyn Parker. Retired employee of Illinois Bell Telephone. Member and an usher of St. Joseph Parish in Homewood. Visitation will be Thursday, April 30th from 9:30 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to the world pandemic crisis and State of Illinois guidelines only ten quests at a time will be permitted. Arrangement by Tews-Ryan Funeral Home. www.tews-ryanfh.com or 708-798-5300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020
