Just read the obit in the Sun Times. This saddened me deeply. Rob and I crossed paths for seven years in random places - at a rush weekend in Champaign our senior year in high school, our reflections crossing looking in the window at Harvard yard in January 72 (you go to Illinois, right? Im going north Maine, he was going south) - that was our conversation. Saw each other at 2am in the vending room at the Union six months later, discussed our travels. 5 years later we crossed again at Kent. The synchronicities were too frequent; we didnt know each others names. It was then that we realized our fathers had been dear friends in high school. Rob arranged a Cub game get together for the four of us and our dads caught up in life after not seeing each other for decades. I stopped by his office a few times after that, our parents got together at least once too. I regret that there werent more synchronicities. Condolences to the family.

Larry Just

Friend