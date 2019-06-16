Wheelhouse , Robert S. Robert S. Wheelhouse, age 68, passed away peacefully with his wife, children, and nieces at his side on Thursday, June 13, 2019. Bob was born on May 1, 1951 in Rushville, Illinois. He was the proud son of Bob and Wanda Wheelhouse, and best friend to his two brothers, Bill and Jim Wheelhouse. After graduating from Western Illinois University, Bob worked for Enpro from 1979 until his retirement in 2015. He started as a Filtration Specialist, moving into Sales and ultimately into the role of Director of Life Sciences. Bob received awards as the top salesperson for many years. He was also recognized by Pall Life Sciences as a superior performer due to his "experience and expertise". In addition to an incredible career, Bob was an incredible husband of 37 years to Pam Wheelhouse, proud father of Rob Wheelhouse, Michelle (Wheelhouse) Ramirez, and Daniel Wheelhouse, and grandfather to Ariel, Bobby, Leo, and Isabelle. Bob was the life of the party - he loved rock 'n' roll, the Stones, books, architecture, food, friends and family. He leaves behind so many wonderful memories and so many people who love him. He will be cherished and missed.



Services will be held on Thursday, June 20 at 1 pm at St. Anne Catholic Church located at 120 Ela Street, Barrington, IL. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Bob's memory can be made to the Schuyler County Architecture Foundation in Rushville, Illinois (https://www.thescaf.org).