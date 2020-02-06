|
|
Robert S. Wolf, 84, of Glenview. Beloved husband of the late Claire Wolf; loving father of Phillip (Suzy) Wolf, Lori (Rick) Neubauer and the late David (Judy) Wolf; proud and loving papa of Adam, Michael, Grace and Olivia Wolf, Jessica (Jeffrey) Mark, Bryan (Shelby) Neubauer and great papa of Griffin Neubauer and Eve Mark; loving life partner of Sunny Gold. Bob was also loved dearly by Sunny's children Andi (Steve) Koek, Laura (Michael) Halap, Rick (Shannon) Kulbersh and grandchildren Joshua, Aaron and Corey Pevitz, Stephanie (Will) Bartos, Jason and Zac Halap, Jake, Maddie and Logan Kulbersh. Graveside services will be held 12:00 noon, Friday, February 7, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery, 9900 Gross Point Road, Skokie, IL 60076. Memorial contributions to Misericordia Heart of Mercy, 6300 N. Ridge, Chicago, IL 60660 or (www.misericordia.com) appreciated. For funeral information 847-256-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 6, 2020