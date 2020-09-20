Robert Shortess Yeaworth, 64, of Rogers Park; owner of Clubhouse Productions and of nightclubs; industrial designer; passed away peacefully, September 14, 2020. After earning his Industrial Design B.S. and MBA at Univ. of Cincinnati, Bob worked in museum design and Advanced Applications consulting for Herman Miller, Inc. He founded the Belmont Harbor Rocks Party and other events, breaking down racial/cultural barriers in Chicago's LGBT community. Life-partner of 17 years to Daniel M. Bekoe, father of Martin and Manuel Bekoe, son of Dr. Rosalee C. Yeaworth and the late James T. Yeaworth, Sr., brother of James T. Yeaworth, Jr. and Susan E. (Kirby) Clarke. Loving uncle and great-uncle. Partner of the late Samuel Davis, Jr. Donations: South Side Help Center, 10420 S. Halsted Street, Chicago 60628, www.southsidehelp.org
. Or, for the family to direct, make check to Daniel Bekoe, c/o Cremation Society of Illinois, 736 W Addison, Chicago, 60613. 773-281-5058.