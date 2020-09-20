1/1
Robert S. Yeaworth
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Shortess Yeaworth, 64, of Rogers Park; owner of Clubhouse Productions and of nightclubs; industrial designer; passed away peacefully, September 14, 2020. After earning his Industrial Design B.S. and MBA at Univ. of Cincinnati, Bob worked in museum design and Advanced Applications consulting for Herman Miller, Inc. He founded the Belmont Harbor Rocks Party and other events, breaking down racial/cultural barriers in Chicago's LGBT community. Life-partner of 17 years to Daniel M. Bekoe, father of Martin and Manuel Bekoe, son of Dr. Rosalee C. Yeaworth and the late James T. Yeaworth, Sr., brother of James T. Yeaworth, Jr. and Susan E. (Kirby) Clarke. Loving uncle and great-uncle. Partner of the late Samuel Davis, Jr. Donations: South Side Help Center, 10420 S. Halsted Street, Chicago 60628, www.southsidehelp.org. Or, for the family to direct, make check to Daniel Bekoe, c/o Cremation Society of Illinois, 736 W Addison, Chicago, 60613. 773-281-5058.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Illinois
736 W. Addison St
Chicago, IL 60613
(773) 281-5058
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved