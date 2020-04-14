|
|
Robert S. "Bob" Zaremba, age 72, of Chicago, passed away Sunday morning, April 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda (Lin) of 53 years; loving father of Rob (Shawynn), the late Jennifer, and Amy; dear brother of Carol (Mark); Tom (Kathy); and Steven (Joyce); and he will also be missed by his furry companion Buddy. A private Funeral Service will be held at Muzyka & Son Funeral Home for the family. Interment will follow at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Catholic Charities, 721 N. LaSalle, Chicago, IL 60654 or https://www.catholiccharities.net/DonateNow/GeneralDonations.aspx. For more info, call (773) 545-3800 or visit Bob's memorial at www.MuzykaFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2020