Age 90, died peacefully on June 23, 2019, in Edina, MN, after a brief decline. Retired Army Major, Bronze Star Medal. Bob was born in 1929 in Evanston, IL to Samuel Myslis and Mary Jedzejczyk. He lived in Chicago until age eight, then moved to Walworth County, WI where he lived and worked on dairy farms. He attended Badger High School in Lake Geneva, WI, graduating in 1947. He earned a B.A. in Journalism from UW Madison. During college he joined the U.S. Army ROTC, then served in Korea. Upon return he studied Polish at the Army Language School in Monterey, CA. He married fellow Lake Geneva H.S. alumna Deirdre Allen in 1955. They lived in Frankfurt, Germany during their first years of marriage, where Bob was assigned. Bob raised his family in Highland Park, IL; worked as Public Relations Director for St. Francis Hospital in Evanston; then at Daniel Edelman public relations firm in Chicago, and later the Aaron D. Cushman firm. Bob's greatest passion was classical music, which sustained him til the end. He was an audiophile and built his own stereo speakers which lasted for decades. Listening to Beethoven's Symphony No. 3 or Puccini's La Bohème brought tears to his eyes. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor, resilience, fortitude, and intelligence. Preceded in death by Deirdre; daughter Mary; and sister Dorothy. Survived by loving daughters Laura, Andrea (Christopher), Sarah; grandchildren Molly and Nico; niece Rosemary, nephews Michael and David. Memorials to the American Indian College Fund: collegefund.org.