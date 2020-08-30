1/1
Robert Schaefer Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Schaefer, Sr., age 92, passed away on August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie Schaefer, née Parente; loving father of Mark (Patti), Kathy (Randy) Kulaga, Alane (Kirk) Eilers, and the late Robert (Judy) Schaefer, Jr.; dear grandfather of Amanda (Andy) Shaw, Danielle Schaefer, Daniel (Krisha) Kulaga, Adam Kulaga, Zachary Eilers, Alexa Eilers, and Sam Graff; cherished great-grandfather of Indie Rose Shaw. A memorial gathering will be held on September 12, 2020 at the home of Robert Schaefer from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Memorial Gathering
11:00 - 04:00 PM
home of Robert Schaefer
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved