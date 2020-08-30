Robert Schaefer, Sr., age 92, passed away on August 2, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Rosemarie Schaefer, née Parente; loving father of Mark (Patti), Kathy (Randy) Kulaga, Alane (Kirk) Eilers, and the late Robert (Judy) Schaefer, Jr.; dear grandfather of Amanda (Andy) Shaw, Danielle Schaefer, Daniel (Krisha) Kulaga, Adam Kulaga, Zachary Eilers, Alexa Eilers, and Sam Graff; cherished great-grandfather of Indie Rose Shaw. A memorial gathering will be held on September 12, 2020 at the home of Robert Schaefer from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. A private interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
