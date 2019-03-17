Robert Michael Schafer, June 6th, 1967 - March 15th, 2019. Also known well as, Bobby, Bob, Little Bob, Big Bob, ROBERT!, Uncle Bob, and DAD! He had the sickest sense of humor, quickest wit, and was a gun shooting, Jack Daniels drinking, Harley driving, mean mugging, son-of-a-gun. He was truly one of a kind. A loyal and devoted friend, a beyond meticulous worker, a true dog whisperer, a mischievous and dearly loved son to Albert & Carol and brother to Beth (Rob), hilarious uncle to Natalie, Kathleen, & Richard, the goofiest dad to Anna & Nicole, and an immeasurable husband and partner to Sue. All anyone wants to do is tell you we're so sorry. We are profoundly sad. We'll see you later & we love you. "Hey there, it's me, love you!!!!" Friends and family members, please attend the celebration of life service Sunday, March 24 at 11:30 a.m. at Redfield Estate (The Grove), 1421 Milwaukee Ave, Glenview, Illinois, 60025. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary