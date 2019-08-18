|
|
Robert, 91 of Huntley, IL died peacefully on August 2, 2019. He was born December 28, 1927 in Chicago to Frank and Ella. On May 2, 1953 he married Norma Paquet. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, children Robert , William(Ivy), Patricia(Bill) and 6 grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Kerianne, Alison, Robert, and William. Robert worked his entire career at Commomwealth Edison. There will be a Celebration of Life August 24, 2019 from 12-4 at Prairie Lodge Fountain View Center 12940 Del Webb Blvd. Huntley, IL. Donations to Animal House Shelter of Huntley or Paws
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019