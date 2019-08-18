Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Prairie Lodge Fountain View Center
12940 Del Webb Blvd.
Huntley, IL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schlichting
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Schlichting


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Schlichting Obituary
Robert, 91 of Huntley, IL died peacefully on August 2, 2019. He was born December 28, 1927 in Chicago to Frank and Ella. On May 2, 1953 he married Norma Paquet. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, children Robert , William(Ivy), Patricia(Bill) and 6 grandchildren Michael, Ryan, Kerianne, Alison, Robert, and William. Robert worked his entire career at Commomwealth Edison. There will be a Celebration of Life August 24, 2019 from 12-4 at Prairie Lodge Fountain View Center 12940 Del Webb Blvd. Huntley, IL. Donations to Animal House Shelter of Huntley or Paws
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.