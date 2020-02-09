|
Robert "Whitey" Schramek, age 88, a longtime resident of Bridgeview, IL, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Naperville. He was born on November 29, 1931 in Du Quoin, IL. Whitey was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Beverly. He is survived by his loving children, Linda (Mike) Thoma and Steven (Roger) Schramek; his cherished grandchildren, Samantha (Tim Magner) Thoma, Allison Thoma and McKenzie Thoma; as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020