Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schramek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert "Whitey" Schramek


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert "Whitey" Schramek Obituary
Robert "Whitey" Schramek, age 88, a longtime resident of Bridgeview, IL, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020 at Sunrise Assisted Living in Naperville. He was born on November 29, 1931 in Du Quoin, IL. Whitey was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 47 years, Beverly. He is survived by his loving children, Linda (Mike) Thoma and Steven (Roger) Schramek; his cherished grandchildren, Samantha (Tim Magner) Thoma, Allison Thoma and McKenzie Thoma; as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family inurnment will be at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -